Friday, June 8 , 2018, 4:01 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Los Olivos Man Arrested on Marijuana Charges

Deputies say drugs were found after his car was stopped in Buellton

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 26, 2013 | 6:45 p.m.

Robert Dommeyer

A 32-year-old Los Olivos man is facing drug charges after being found in possession of marijuana that had been packaged for sale, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Robert Dommeyer was stopped at about 3:30 p.m. Monday after a sheriff's deputy observed his vehicle speeding on Highway 246 near Buellton, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

"The sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle…" Hoover said.

Dommeyer consented to a search, and deputies found two pounds of marijuana packaged in individual plastic bags, Hoover said, as well as "marijuana-laced edibles including candy, brownies and pretzels, along with pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes, vapor cigarette refills (CO2), concentrated “waxes,” and numerous marijuana capsules."

Dommeyer also was in possession of several thousand dollars in cash, and claimed to be making deliveries to local residents for a medical-marijuana collective, Hoover said.

Investigation revealed that Dommeyer was operating and selling marijuana outside the scope of the state's Compassionate Use Act, Hoover said, and he was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possessing marijuana for sale and transportation of marijuana for sale.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 