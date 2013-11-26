Los Olivos Man Arrested on Marijuana Charges

Deputies say drugs were found after his car was stopped in Buellton

A 32-year-old Los Olivos man is facing drug charges after being found in possession of marijuana that had been packaged for sale, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Robert Dommeyer was stopped at about 3:30 p.m. Monday after a sheriff's deputy observed his vehicle speeding on Highway 246 near Buellton, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

"The sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle…" Hoover said.

Dommeyer consented to a search, and deputies found two pounds of marijuana packaged in individual plastic bags, Hoover said, as well as "marijuana-laced edibles including candy, brownies and pretzels, along with pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes, vapor cigarette refills (CO2), concentrated “waxes,” and numerous marijuana capsules."

Dommeyer also was in possession of several thousand dollars in cash, and claimed to be making deliveries to local residents for a medical-marijuana collective, Hoover said.

Investigation revealed that Dommeyer was operating and selling marijuana outside the scope of the state's Compassionate Use Act, Hoover said, and he was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possessing marijuana for sale and transportation of marijuana for sale.

