Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 3:40 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas Coming to Town

By Liz Dodder for Los Olivos Chamber of Commerce | November 4, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Los Olivos flagpole dressed up for Olde Fashioned Christmas. Click to view larger
Los Olivos flagpole dressed up for Olde Fashioned Christmas. (Liz Dodder)

Exuding its small-town charm, Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas in downtown Los Olivos on Saturday, Dec. 2, is designed to provide a festive start to the holiday season.

Now in its 37th year, the event features everything from Santa visits and seasonal crafts to train rides and live Christmas music.

The Gingerbread Wonderland at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church is back this year with a display of fanciful gingerbread houses, visits with Santa Claus, children’s craft activities and refreshments.

In addition to Christmas Train express rides for kids, live holiday music and luminaries throughout town, there will be myriad holiday shopping opportunities available as retailers, tasting rooms and restaurants stay open later in the evening.

The traditional Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at the Los Olivos flagpole (double tree lighting this year) and an array of food and beverages will be offered throughout town.

Program details include:
Artisan Holiday Boutique: 1-8 p.m., Grange   
Gingerbread Wonderland:  4-8 p.m., St. Mark’s Church
Santa Visits: 4-p.m., St. Mark’s
Carolers/Live Christmas Music: 4-8 p.m., downtown/park   
Lighting of Christmas Tree: 6 p.m., downtown   
Christmas Train Express rides: 4-8 p.m., downtown  
Holiday Treats/Food Vendors: 4-8 p.m., St. Mark’s/downtown
Toys for Tots drop-off locations: All day, St. Mark’s   

Started in 1978, Olde Fashioned Christmas was created to provide people of all ages with a day of holiday cheer. It is free to children and adults. For detailed program information visit http://www.losolivosca.com/los-olivos-olde-fashioned-christmas/.

— Liz Dodder for Los Olivos Chamber of Commerce.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 