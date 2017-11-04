Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas Coming to Town

Exuding its small-town charm, Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas in downtown Los Olivos on Saturday, Dec. 2, is designed to provide a festive start to the holiday season.

Now in its 37th year, the event features everything from Santa visits and seasonal crafts to train rides and live Christmas music.

The Gingerbread Wonderland at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church is back this year with a display of fanciful gingerbread houses, visits with Santa Claus, children’s craft activities and refreshments.

In addition to Christmas Train express rides for kids, live holiday music and luminaries throughout town, there will be myriad holiday shopping opportunities available as retailers, tasting rooms and restaurants stay open later in the evening.

The traditional Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at the Los Olivos flagpole (double tree lighting this year) and an array of food and beverages will be offered throughout town.

Program details include:

Artisan Holiday Boutique: 1-8 p.m., Grange

Gingerbread Wonderland: 4-8 p.m., St. Mark’s Church

Santa Visits: 4-p.m., St. Mark’s

Carolers/Live Christmas Music: 4-8 p.m., downtown/park

Lighting of Christmas Tree: 6 p.m., downtown

Christmas Train Express rides: 4-8 p.m., downtown

Holiday Treats/Food Vendors: 4-8 p.m., St. Mark’s/downtown

Toys for Tots drop-off locations: All day, St. Mark’s

Started in 1978, Olde Fashioned Christmas was created to provide people of all ages with a day of holiday cheer. It is free to children and adults. For detailed program information visit http://www.losolivosca.com/los-olivos-olde-fashioned-christmas/.

— Liz Dodder for Los Olivos Chamber of Commerce.