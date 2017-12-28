Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:33 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Los Olivos Voters to Cast Ballots in Measure P Election

Residents will decide whether to form community services district to oversee creation of a wastewater-treatment system

Residents in the town of Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez Valley will begin voting next week on whether to form a community services district to tackle wastewater problems. Click to view larger
Residents in the town of Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez Valley will begin voting next week on whether to form a community services district to tackle wastewater problems. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 28, 2017 | 11:14 p.m.

Residents of Los Olivos will decide in January whether to form a community services district to create a wastewater-treatment system for the Santa Ynez Valley town.

The Santa Barbara County Elections Division is set to send ballots and voter information guides next week to the approximately 500 registered voters in the small community that has been plagued by septic tank troubles.

In a vote-by-mail ballot, residents will decide whether to support Measure P, which would form a community services district, and whether to levy a property tax to provide start-up funding for the new agency.

Ballots are due by 8 p.m. Jan. 30 in the county Elections Office, with Jan. 22 as the last day to mail them, county elections offcials said.

To pass, the measure needs approval from more than two-thirds, or 66 percent, of voters.

Residents also will decide whether five candidates should become the first members of the new community services district’s board of directors. 

The voting will culminate months of work by a grassroots group whose members opposed their community’s annexation to the Santa Ynez Community Services District and other proposals.

Members of the group urged the Santa Barbara Local Agency Formation Commission to allow residents of the 130-year-old community to have a chance for local control and self determination regarding their future. 

A map shows the proposed boundaries of the Los Olivos Community Services District. Click to view larger
A map shows the proposed boundaries of the Los Olivos Community Services District. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

For decades, Los Olivos has been designated a special problem area due to concerns with septic tanks and groundwater amid increasingly stringent regulations.

A protest hearing failed to generate enough objections to stop the election.

“Doing nothing is not an option,” proponents of Measure P said, adding that alternatives imposed on the residents by other agencies likely would cost more.

“There are no cost-free solutions,” proponents added. “Whether we form our own CSD or are annexed to another agency, every resident will foot the bill for administrative and wastewater system costs.

“Who better to determine the best treatment solution and control those costs than five of your neighbors, elected by you to a CSD board, who must pay the same assessments and taxes everyone will pay? 

A meet-the-candidates forum is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Los Olivos School gym, 2540 Alamo Pintado Road. 

Five people are seeking the five seats — Mike Arme, public works utility contractor; Tom Fayram, registered civil engineer with decades of work for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Deparment; Julie Kennedy, a Los Olivos School District trustee; Brian O’Neill, a senior program manager for AECOM Technical Services; and Lisa Palmer, who has three decades of communications experience.

“We couldn't ask for a better team of neighbors to help guide us through district formation, design our wastewater solution, control its price tag and costs, negotiate favorable financing for residents, and offer the most effective and cost-conscious approach to ongoing operating, maintenance, and regulatory reporting,” proponents said.

While the sample ballot includes a written argument supporting Measure P, it lacks an argument from opponents of the CSD formation.

Residents who want to vote in this election can register until the deadline Jan. 16.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

http://www.sblafco.org

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 