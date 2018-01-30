Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:21 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Los Olivos Voters Strongly Favor Measure P, Forming Community Services District

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 30, 2018 | 10:56 p.m.

Los Olivos voters appeared to have overwhelmingly approved Measure P, which calls for the formation of a community services district for the Santa Ynez Valley community, according to semi-official election results Tuesday.

The vote-by-mail election for 484 registered voters in Los Olivos asked them to weigh in on whether to form the district, and whether to levy a property tax to provide start-up funding for the new agency.

Votes in favor of forming a CSD numbered 228 votes, or 72.8 percent, compared to 83, or 26.5 percent, opposed with 313 ballots counted as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Election Division's first tally Tuesday night.

The measure needed more than two-thirds, or 66 percent, voter approval to pass.

Election Day marked a key milestone for the grassroots Los Olivos Wastewater Reclamation Steering Committee to ensure Los Olivos residents have a voice in their future after some residents objected to efforts to annex the community into the Santa Ynez Community Services District.

Lisa Palmer, a steering committee member, gathered with several supporters to await the results Tuesday night.

"I'm cautiously optimistic, but I'm excited," she said after the first results were released.

Members of the group urged the Santa Barbara Local Agency Formation Commission to allow residents of the 130-year-old community to have a chance for local control and self determination regarding their future. 

For decades, Los Olivos has been designated a special problem area due to concerns with septic tanks and groundwater amid increasingly stringent regulations.

Without a wastewater treatment solution, residents faced costly state-imposed solutions.

A local district could apply for state funding, access low-interest loans and take advantage of recycled water opportunities, an environmental health official said in 2015.

Opponents said joining an existing CSD would be less costly and quicker to solving the septic tank troubles in Los Olivos.

Another opponent said the Santa Ynez Valley did not need one more government agency since it already has a number of special and school districts.

The ballot also allowed voters to pick the members of the new agency’s first board of directors. 

Five people sought the five seats — Mike Arme, public works utility contractor; Tom Fayram, registered civil engineer with decades of work for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Deparment; Julie Kennedy, a Los Olivos School District trustee; Brian O’Neill, a senior program manager for AECOM Technical Services; and Palmer, who has three decades of communications experience.

With 198 of 313 ballots, Fayram led with 226 votes followed by Arme with 221,  Palmer, 218 votes; O'Neill, 214; and Kennedy, 211. Five candidates ran for the five seats up for grabs.

Voters had until 8 p.m. Tuesday to submit ballots. Any ballots with a postmark from Tuesday or earlier and those turned in at the last minute an Elections Office will be counted in the coming days. 

Before they’re official, election results must be certified by the Board of Supervisors, with the certificate of completion later approved by the Local Agency Formation Commission.

If approved, formation of the new district could become effective in April or early May. 

"At least we’re working toward a solutions with what we think is the right government entity to create that solution," Palmer said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 