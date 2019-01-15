Pixel Tracker

Los Padres Chapter Sierra Club Offers Wilderness Basics Course

By John Hankins for Los Padres Chapter, Sierra Club | January 15, 2019 | 12:50 p.m.
Taking a break in the snow at Sheep Camp monument.
Taking a break in the snow at Sheep Camp monument. (Michael Kuredjian)

The local Sierra Club’s annual Wilderness Basics Course (WBC) begins Feb 6, gathering local outdoor experts to teach and share tips on how to be safe and comfortable outdoors, enhancing day hikes to backpacking adventures.

Covering Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the Los Padres Chapter’s course is in its 11th year and typically sells out. It caters to all physical levels and ages from teen to seniors.

WBC includes evening hands-on classes and day and overnight adventures, including car camp.

“Everything I learned in the WBC made my trip safe and exciting,” said Gabe Valdez, who took two solo backtrack trips in the Sespe Wilderness and Mineral King after he graduated.

“I never felt unprepared for any obstacle I faced,” he said. “Six months ago, I had never backpacked overnight. I appreciate all the work [the Sierra Club] put into the course because I couldn't have had this life experience without it.”

Another graduate, Peter Green, bought a $300 tent, a $150 sleeping bag and a sleeping pad from a surplus store before he attended WBC.

“After two classes, I realized I didn't know how to pitch the $300 tent, the sleeping bag was not a good fit for the weather where I wanted to go, the sleeping pad was at the surplus store for a reason and the backpack was way too heavy, cheaply made and only good for about two days of travel,” he said.

WBC teaches how to buy smart, assess used and rental equipment and offers contacts who will loan certain gear. Also, local outdoor stores typically give discounts to its students.

Green’s advice now is “to learn from experienced leaders and take that next step from day hikes to backpacking adventures in comfort and safety.”

WBC also has ties with search and rescue teams in both counties; some surplus funds from class fees are donated to them. Other after-cost funds have been donated for trail maintenance to the Los Padres Forest Association and the chapter for use in its free outings, wildlife protection and trail access.

In eight classroom sessions, volunteer leaders teach students the skills needed enjoy the wilderness and guide them on four outings, sponsored by the Los Padres Chapter, Sierra Club.

Evening classes are held Feb. 6-March 27 at Poinsettia Pavilion in Ventura. Day, overnight and car camps are held in both counties. The course serves people of all levels from beginners to seasoned hikers, teens to seniors and outings are student’s choice, ranked from easy, moderate or strenuous.

Various discounts apply, and a few scholarships are available. To register, visit http://bit.ly/LPWBC19. For information, call 805-524-7170 or visit www.lospadresWBC.org.

— John Hankins for Los Padres Chapter, Sierra Club.

 

