Outdoors

Los Padres Council Boy Scouts to Honor Leader Karl Willig at Celebration of Youth Event

By Peter McClintock for the Los Padres Council | September 28, 2015 | 3:18 p.m.

Los Padres Council, Boy Scouts of America invites the community to its fifth annual Celebration of Youth event Oct. 22, 2015, at the historic Santa Barbara Club.

The event will take place on the Club’s eye catching lawn and terrace.

This year’s celebration will honor longtime community leader and Scouting supporter, Karl Willig.  

Former president and chairman of Mission Linen and current board chairman of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, Willig has made scouting one of his many lifelong passions. 

Although his modesty precedes him, the Los Padres Council could not miss the opportunity to recognize and admire such a steadfast supporter of the scouting family. 

In company with Willig will be some notable members of the Santa Barbara community, including  last year’s Good Scout Award recipient Pete Jordano of Jordano’s Foodservice along with members of the local business community including Wells Fargo, Northern Trust, Mission Linen Supply, Jordano’s and Bryant & Sons, Ltd..   

If you would like to attend, please register or contact Los Padres Council at 805.967.0105 or email, Scout Executive/CEO Carlos Cortez at [email protected].

The event’s reception will begin at 6:00 p.m. with dinner being served at 7:00 p.m.   

Take part in a legacy that has endured in our community since 1914. We look forward to your attendance.

— Peter McClintock is the district executive for the Los Padres Council, Boy Scouts of America. 

 
