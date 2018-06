Los Padres Designates Monday a ‘Fee Free Day’ in Honor of MLK Jr.

Los Padres National Forest officials have announced that next Monday, Jan. 20, has been designated as a “Fee Free Day” for visitors to the forest.

In all areas of the forest where an Adventure Pass is normally required, the fee will be waived in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

An Adventure Pass is typically required for day use activities and camping at many recreational facilities in the forest. This Fee Free Day applies to all Adventure Pass areas except the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area on the Santa Barbara Ranger District, where the fee remains in effect. Other fees such as reservation fees and group site fees will also still apply. Forest visitors who unknowingly validate a daily Adventure Pass on Monday can have the pass replaced free of charge at most Forest Service offices.

“It is appropriate to honor Martin Luther King Jr. by waiving the Adventure Pass on what would have been his 85th birthday this year,” Los Padres Forest Supervisor Peggy Hernandez said. “This is a great opportunity to spend time on the Forest and enjoy the natural wonders of our public lands.”

For more information on current conditions and recreation opportunities, call the office nearest you.

» Santa Lucia District Office — Santa Maria, 805.925.9538

» Santa Barbara District Office — Santa Barbara, 805.967.3481

» Ojai District Office — Ojai, 805.646.4348

» Mount Pinos Ranger District — Frazier Park, 661.245.3731

» Monterey District Office — King City, 831.385.5434

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.