Los Padres Forest Announces Closure of Dough Flat Road in Ojai District

Los Padres National Forest officials announced on Wednesday that the Dough Flat Road (6N16) has closed for the winter season.
It is closed to vehicles about 2 miles from the Dough Flat Trailhead.
It will reopen May 1, 2014.
Members of the public are reminded that they should always call ahead to the district office for the latest conditions and consult the National Weather Service for current weather forecasts.
For more information, call the Ojai District Office at 805.646.4348.
— Andrew Madsen represents the Los Padres National Forest.