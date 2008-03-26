Los Padres Forest Crash Fatality was Carpinteria Man
Vehicle rollover on remote dirt road ejected two from car.
By Noozhawk Staff | March 26, 2008 | 3:52 p.m.
The man who died as a result of his injuries from a weekend Los Padres National Forest car crash was identified by the California Highway Patrol on Wednesday at Michael Lawrence Courtney, 24, of Carpinteria.
Courtney and another occupant of a BMW sedan, Vincent Ornelas, 27, of Carpinteria, were ejected after their car crashed on a remote dirt road and rolled over a steep embankment Saturday. The accident was discovered by an off-road dirt biker.
Both victims had to be airlifted from the crash site and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Courtney died of his injuries, the CHP said, and Ornelas was hospitalized.
