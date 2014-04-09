Los Padres Hosting Memorial Barbecue for Longtime Employee Joe Pasinato

Los Padres National Forest will host a memorial barbecue celebrating the life of longtime forest employee Joe Pasinato, who passed away Feb. 16.

The event will be held Saturday, May 3 at Stow Grove Park in Goleta from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration is open to all members of the public who knew or worked with Pasinato during his 28-year career with Los Padres.

Barbecued chicken and beverages will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish to share, and goodwill donations will be accepted to defer the cost of the park fee and the barbecued chicken.

Following lunch, there will be an opportunity for Pasinato’s friends and co-workers to reminisce and share their favorite “Joe stories.”

If you are interested in joining us, please RSVP to either Jennifer Gray at [email protected] or 805.968.6640 or Andrew Madsen at [email protected] or 805.961.5759 so we can determine the amount of chicken and beverages that will be needed.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.