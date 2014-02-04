Los Padres Names Ken Heffner as Acting Forest Supervisor

Los Padres National Forest officials on Tuesday announced that Deputy Forest Supervisor Ken Heffner will serve as acting forest supervisor until a permanent forest supervisor is selected to replace Peggy Hernandez, who retired Friday.

Heffner arrived as deputy forest supervisor on Los Padres in May 2006. A Pennsylvania State University graduate, he began his Forest Service career in 1986 and has held many professional and management positions during his 28-year career.

Heffner previously served as acting forest supervisor in 2007 prior to Hernandez’s arrival.

“Ken’s wealth of experience will benefit the Los Padres during this transitional period,” Pacific Southwest regional forester Randy Moore said.

The selection of a new forest supervisor is expected sometime this spring.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.