Los Padres National Forest Announces Weather-Related Road and Trail Closures

By Andrew Madsen for Los Padres National Forest | December 1, 2014 | 12:55 p.m.

Los Padres National Forest officials announced temporary road and trail closures on the Santa Lucia Ranger District in response to the weather forecast for heavy rainfall, swollen and fast-moving creeks and streams, and the potential for significant debris on the road.

Until the weather clears and crews are able to safely assess the extent of surface conditions, the following roads and trails will be temporarily closed:

» La Brea/Colson area at the forest boundary (Forest Road 11N04.4)

» Sierra Madre Road at intersection with Highway 166 (Forest Road 32S13.1)

» Bates Canyon past Bates Canyon Campground (Forest Road 11N01.3)

» Figueroa Mountain area at the Lookout (Forest Road 8N16), East Pinery (Forest Road 8N32) and Zaca Ridge Road (Forest Road 8N02)

» Pozo OHV Area: gates at Forest Roads 15E04, 29S02, 30S18, 29S01; and OHV Trails 29S16, 29S27, 16E22, 30S17, 16E05A, 30S17 and 16E21

» Rockfront Area at Forest Road 30S02

» Forest Service coordinates closure of Hi Mountain Road with San Luis Obispo County (30S05). Gates are at Pozo Fire Station and the forest boundary on the Arroyo-Grande side.

“Once the rain moves out and we evaluate the condition of road and stream crossings, we’ll take steps to rehabilitate these areas and re-open access to the public,” Santa Lucia District Ranger Nathan Rezeau said. “The goal is to minimize interruption for public motorized access to National Forest System lands, while emphasizing public safety and balancing resource protection needs.”

Members of the public are reminded that they should always call ahead to the district office for the latest conditions and consult the National Weather Service for current weather forecasts.

For more information, call the Santa Lucia District Office at 805.925.9538.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.

 

