Los Padres National Forest Officials Close Glass Factory Shooting Area During Investigation

The Los Padres National Forest Arroyo Burro Shooting Area where a 16-year-old suffered a fatal gunshot wound Feb. 15 will be closed for 30 days while officials investigate the shooting.

“This 30-day closure should provide a sufficient amount of time to finalize the report of investigation and determine whether further measures are required to provide for public safety,” Los Padres National Forest spokesman Andrew Madsen said in a statement Monday.

Kaiden Vague, a Dos Pueblos High School sophomore, died of his injuries after suffering an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound at the shooting area near East Camino Cielo, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Los Padres National Forest officials said any violators who discharge a firearm in the Arroyo Burro Shooting Area in the Santa Barbara Ranger District, also known as the Glass Factory, “will be subject to a $5,000 fine for individuals and $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for six months, or both.”

The closure will stay in effect until authorities complete a formal investigation into the fatal accidental shooting, according to Los Padres National Forest.

