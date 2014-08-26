Los Padres National Forest Elevates Fire Restrictions

Due to extremely dry vegetation and an increasing fire danger, Los Padres National Forest officials on Tuesday announced that Level IV fire restrictions will go into effect immediately.

The following restrictions will be rigorously enforced until the end of the declared fire season:

» Wood and charcoal fires are prohibited in all areas of Los Padres National Forest, including designated Campfire Use sites; however, people with a valid California Campfire Permit are allowed to use portable stoves and lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel within the designated Campfire Use Sites only. California Campfire Permits are available for free download from the Los Padres National Forest website. You must clear all flammable material for a distance of 5 feet in all directions from your camp stove, have a shovel available and ensure that a responsible person attends the stove at all times when it is in use.

» Recreational target shooting is prohibited in all areas of the national forest unless specifically authorized by a special use permit with the forest; however, hunting with a valid State of California hunting license during open hunting season is exempt from this restriction.

» Smoking is prohibited in all areas of the national forest except within an enclosed vehicle, building or designated Campfire Use Site.

» Fireworks are prohibited at all times and in all locations within Los Padres National Forest.

» Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order on roads and trails specifically designated for such use. (This restriction is in effect year-round.)

Violators are subject to a $5,000 fine and/or six months in jail, and could be liable for the full cost of any fire suppression activities that result from their actions. For further information regarding current conditions as well as safety tips, contact your nearest Forest Service office or visit the Los Padres National Forest website by clicking here.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.