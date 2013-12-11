Los Padres National Forest Holding Job Fair on Saturday

Los Padres National Forest officials announced plans to hold a job fair at the Temescal Fire Station at 4640 Piru Canyon Road in Piru from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

The job fair is free of charge and open to all members of the public seeking information about seasonal wildland firefighting and recreation jobs with the U.S. Forest Service.

Los Padres National Forest fire staff will share information and answer questions for anyone interested in pursuing a career as a wildland firefighter. Suppression equipment such as fire engines and other specialized gear used by wildland firefighters will also be on hand. Information about vacant temporary and seasonal positions will be available along with instructions on the Internet-based application process.

District staff will also be on hand to discuss potential job openings in the field of recreation.

The U.S. Forest Service is committed to recruiting highly skilled, competent and diverse workforce that reflects the public we serve. The U.S. Forest Service is an equal opportunity employer. For additional information on the Temescal Fire Station job fair, call 805.521.1707.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.