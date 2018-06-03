Los Padres National Forest Honoring Veterans Day with ‘Fee Free’ Weekend

In recognition of America’s military veterans, Los Padres National Forest officials announced Wednesday that Nov. 9-11 will be a “Fee Free” weekend in honor of Veterans Day.

A National Forest Adventure Pass will not be required for visitors recreating this weekend in all areas of the Los Padres except for the Santa Barbara Ranger District’s Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area, where an Adventure Pass will still be required.

“Each year on Veterans Day, the Los Padres and all national forests acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of the veterans of our Armed Forces,” Los Padres National Forest Supervisor Peggy Hernandez said. “This year we are pleased to offer fee-free throughout the weekend. This gives the public the chance to enjoy the natural treasures of our forest, and take time to reflect on the heroism of our past and present servicemembers.”

“Fee Free” days are offered each year on Martin Luther King Jr., Day, National Trails Day, National Public Lands Day and Veterans Day. The Adventure Pass “Fee Free” days are observed throughout Southern California on Los Padres, San Bernardino, Angeles and Cleveland national forests.

Visitors who inadvertently commit a Daily Adventure Pass this weekend can have it replaced free-of-charge. Visitors are reminded that even though the Adventure Pass fee will be waived this weekend, other fees such as campground, reservation and group site fees may still be applicable.

Visitors are encouraged to “Know Before You Go,” and to contact their local ranger station for more information on current conditions.

» Santa Lucia Ranger District (Santa Maria) — 805.925.9538

» Santa Barbara Ranger District (Santa Barbara) — 805.967.3481

» Ojai Ranger District (Ojai) — 805.646.4348

» Mount Pinos Ranger District (Frazier Park) — 661.245.3731

» Monterey Ranger District (King City) — 831.385.5434

— Andrew Madsen represents the Los Padres National Forest.