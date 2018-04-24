Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:11 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Los Padres National Forest Lifts White Fire Closure Order

By Andrew Madsen for Los Padres National Forest | June 19, 2013 | 5:19 p.m.

Los Padres National Forest officials announced Wednesday that the White Fire closure on the Santa Barbara Ranger District has been lifted effective Thursday morning.

Paradise Road (Forest Road 5N18) had been closed at the First River Day Use Area while crews removed debris on the road leading to popular recreation sites such as Upper Oso and Red Rock campgrounds.

Santa Barbara District Ranger Pancho Smith advised visitors to exercise caution when driving along Paradise Road or hiking in areas scorched by the White Fire.

“The vegetation along the Aliso trail is completely gone,” Smith said. “While the trail itself is primarily intact, there are spots where hikers need to be extra careful due loose rocks and gravel. I would encourage folks to avoid the burned areas in favor of the campgrounds and day-use areas that weren’t affected by the fire.”

Visitors are reminded that current fire restrictions prohibit campfires outside established Campfire Use Sites, and recreational target shooting is allowed only under special use permit.

The entire Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area is managed under permit by Rocky Mountain Inc., and an Adventure Pass (day or annual) is required. There are numerous day use areas with picnic tables, restrooms, BBQs and access to the river.

Camping in the Upper Santa Ynez Recreation Area is limited to established campgrounds through the reservation system by clicking here.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to plan ahead, come prepared, and contact the Los Prietos Ranger Station for the latest conditions by calling 805.967.3481.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 