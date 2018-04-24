Los Padres National Forest Lifts White Fire Closure Order

Los Padres National Forest officials announced Wednesday that the White Fire closure on the Santa Barbara Ranger District has been lifted effective Thursday morning.

Paradise Road (Forest Road 5N18) had been closed at the First River Day Use Area while crews removed debris on the road leading to popular recreation sites such as Upper Oso and Red Rock campgrounds.

Santa Barbara District Ranger Pancho Smith advised visitors to exercise caution when driving along Paradise Road or hiking in areas scorched by the White Fire.

“The vegetation along the Aliso trail is completely gone,” Smith said. “While the trail itself is primarily intact, there are spots where hikers need to be extra careful due loose rocks and gravel. I would encourage folks to avoid the burned areas in favor of the campgrounds and day-use areas that weren’t affected by the fire.”

Visitors are reminded that current fire restrictions prohibit campfires outside established Campfire Use Sites, and recreational target shooting is allowed only under special use permit.

The entire Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area is managed under permit by Rocky Mountain Inc., and an Adventure Pass (day or annual) is required. There are numerous day use areas with picnic tables, restrooms, BBQs and access to the river.

Camping in the Upper Santa Ynez Recreation Area is limited to established campgrounds through the reservation system by clicking here.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to plan ahead, come prepared, and contact the Los Prietos Ranger Station for the latest conditions by calling 805.967.3481.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.