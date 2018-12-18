Pixel Tracker

Los Padres National Forest Lowers Fire Restrictions From ‘Extreme’ to ‘High’

By Jennifer Gray for Los Padres National Forest | December 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Snow and rain across Los Padres National Forest has provided sufficient moisture to reduce fire restrictions on the forest from “extreme” to “high,” effective Dec. 18.

Under “high” fire restrictions, campfires and charcoal barbecues will be allowed within designated campgrounds only. Dispersed campfires are not permitted anywhere in Los Padres National Forest under the current fire restrictions.

Violators are subject to a fine of $5,000 for an individual and $10,000 for a group, as well as imprisonment for six months.

A California Campfire Permit is required for visitors using portable stoves and lanterns outside of designated campgrounds. These cooking and heating devices must be equipped with a shut-off valve and run on pressurized gas, liquid fuel or propane.

California Campfire Permits are available for free download from the National Forest website http://www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf. California Campfire Permits as well as a list of Campfire Use Sites is available at all National Forest offices.
 
The following prohibitions will remain in effect until mid-January:
 
» Operating an internal combustion engine except on a National Forest System road or trail or in designated campfire use sites.
» Recreational target shooting.
» Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

Visitors with a valid Forest Products Removal Permit for fuelwood are exempt from the prohibition on operating an internal combustion engine when gathering fuelwood as specified on the permit. The public is urged to call the local Ranger Station for more information on conditions and restrictions.
 
Santa Barbara Ranger District: 805-967-3481
Ojai Ranger District: 805-646-4348
Mt. Pinos Ranger District: 661-245-3731
Santa Lucia Ranger District: 805-925-9538
Monterey Ranger District: 831-385-5434

— Jennifer Gray for Los Padres National Forest.

 

