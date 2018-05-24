Los Padres National Forest Officials Lift Thomas Fire Closure Order

Los Padres National Forest officials on Thursday announced the lifting of the Thomas Fire closure order that has been in effect since Dec. 10, 2017.

Effective immediately, those areas of National Forest Land within the Thomas Fire perimeter are open to the public.

Visitors should be cognizant that certain areas within the Thomas Fire burn scar were heavily damaged by the fire and subsequent rainfall.

Soils and new vegetation remain very fragile and the public is strongly encouraged to stay on the roads and trails and avoid the many hazards that exist throughout the burn scar.

“The area is much more open since the fire, and hikers need to be aware that loose soils, rolling rocks, and unstable portions of the trails are what they will encounter out there,” said District Ranger Pancho Smith of the Santa Barbara and Ojai Ranger Districts.

“While I understand the interest in seeing the post-fire landscape, I would encourage folks to avoid the burned areas in favor of nearby trails, campgrounds, and day-use areas that were not affected by the Thomas Fire.”

The Thomas Fire broke out Dec. 4, 2017, and burned 281,893 acres of which 181,333 were on Los Padres National Forest.

More than 1,000 structures were lost in the fire before it was fully contained on January 12.

Two lives were lost in the fire, including 32 year-old CAL FIRE Apparatus Engineer Cory Iverson who died Dec. 14while battling the fire. The Thomas Fire has yet to be declared fully “out.”

In the weeks and months ahead, Los Padres National Forest staff will continue working with local groups, partners and stakeholders to develop a strategic approach to repairing the damaged sections of trail.

To learn more about how you can volunteer, call the Los Padres Supervisor’s Office at 805.968.6640.