Los Padres National Forest Recruiting Female Applicants for Women In Wildfire Training

Los Padres National Forest officials have announced that they are seeking highly motivated females to attend an introductory fire training camp designed to train entry level firefighters.

Individuals selected for the program will be introduced to basic knowledge of incident management, firefighting techniques, suppression equipment, safety, strategy and tactics, as well as fire behavior.

Field exercises will be part of this valuable hands-on training. Participants will also receive leadership and career development training.

The Women in Wildfire Basic Training Camp will begin Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, and conclude Friday, Dec. 2. This five-day, four-night camp will be hosted in Santa Barbara. Full attendance is mandatory.

If selected, participants will be paid for the training and physical fitness test portion of the camp. Participants will stay in cabins, and meals will be provided throughout the week.

Participants of the program will be highly competitive for wildland firefighter positions upon completion of the training camp.

These entry-level positions provide support to wildland fire operations over the summer. Firefighters safely engage in wildland fire suppression and emergency response operation activities. They travel and work up to 14 and possibly 21 day assignments, including out of the state.

The work consists of hiking; carrying heavy equipment; operating fire apparatus; working near heavy machinery; and using hand tools such as shovels, Pulaskis and chainsaws, sometimes in highly stressful situations. Career wildland firefighters lead fire and aviation management programs.

For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov or click here to apply for the Women In Wildfire Training Camp.

Interested applicants may also contact the national forest’s equal employment specialist, Julissa Gonzalez, at 805.680.4559 or its information specialist, Jennifer Gray, at 805.961.5795 or [email protected].

— Jennifer Gray represents Los Padres National Forest.