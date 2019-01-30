Los Padres National Forest Reduces Fire Restrictions

Snow and rain across Los Padres National Forest have provided sufficient moisture to reduce fire restrictions on the forest effective immediately, Los Padres National Forest has announced

Under the reduced fire restrictions, campfires and charcoal barbecues will be allowed in all areas of the forest. A California Campfire Permit is required to build a campfire outside a designated Campfire Use Site.

California Campfire Permits are available for free download from the National Forest website http://www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf. A list of Campfire Use Sites is available at all National Forest offices.

Visitors who construct wood or charcoal fires outside designated Campfire Use Sites also must clear all flammable material for a minimum of 5 feet in all directions; have a shovel available for preparing and extinguishing the fire; have a responsible person in attendance at all times; and extinguish the fire with water, using the “drown, stir and feel” method.

“As we move into the rainy season and reduce fire restrictions, it’s important to remember that fire can happen at any time of the year,” said Los Padres National Forest Fire Chief Jim Harris. “I strongly encourage all visitors to exercise caution while they are out enjoying the forest.”

The following fire restrictions will remain in effect:

» Spark arresters are required on all off-highway vehicles, chainsaws, and other internal combustion engines and equipment.

» A permit is required for all welding, grinding, cutting, or use of explosives.

» Tracer ammunition is prohibited at all times.

» Fireworks are prohibited in Los Padres National Forest at all times and in all places.

» Recreational target shooting is prohibited in all areas of Los Padres National Forest except for Winchester Canyon Gun Club and Ojai Valley Gun Club that are under special use permits.



Visitors are urged to call the local Ranger Station for more information on conditions and restrictions.



Santa Barbara Ranger District – 805-967-3481

Ojai Ranger District – 805-646-4348

Mt. Pinos Ranger District – 661-245-3731

Santa Lucia Ranger District – 805-925-9538

Monterey Ranger District – 831-385-5434

— Jennifer Gray for Los Padres National Forest.















