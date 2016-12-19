Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:03 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Los Padres National Forest to Conduct Controlled Burns

By Andrew Madsen for Los Padres National Forest | December 19, 2016 | 12:15 p.m.

Los Padres National Forest officials has announced plans to launch a series of prescribed burn projects over the next several months to eliminate piled brush and mechanically treated vegetation on the Mt. Pinos and Santa Lucia Ranger Districts.

The vegetation was masticated or cut and piled for Healthy Forest and Wildfire Community Defense projects in and around the Mountain Communities of Frazier Park, Lake of the Woods, Pine Mountain Club and Figueroa Mountain.

The prescribed treatments will involve crews burning the treated vegetation in order to reduce hazardous fuel build up and to improve overall forest health. The projects will commence when weather conditions, air quality, and fire danger are suitable for safely meeting the identified objectives.

The projects were designed using the principles of the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy.

These principles are to work collaboratively among stakeholders and using the best available science make meaningful progress towards the three goals of creating more resilient landscapes; more fire adaptive communities; and a safer and more effective wildfire response.

More information regarding the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy can be found online at https://www.forestsandrangelands.gov/strategy/.

If you have questions about the projects, contact Mt. Pinos District Fire Management Officer John Abell at 661-245-3731 or Prescribed Fire and Fuels Specialist Nic Elmquist at 805-961-5729.

— Andrew Madsen for Los Padres National Forest.

 
