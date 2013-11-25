Los Padres National Forest to Conduct Controlled Burns

The Los Padres National Forest is planning to launch a series of prescribed burn projects over the next several months to eliminate piled brush on the Mount Pinos Ranger District.

The brush was cut and piled while constructing fuel breaks around local communities.

This process will involve crews lighting piled brush when weather conditions and air quality are suitable for safely burning these fuels.

The project locations are adjacent to Pine Mountain Club, Frazier Park and Lake of the Woods. There will also be understory burning on top of Frazier Mountain as part of an effort to reduce accumulated ground fuels.

Burning may begin as early as Dec. 2. If you have questions about the projects, please contact Division Chief John Abell at the Chuchupate Ranger Station on Lockwood Valley Road, Frazier Park, at 661.245.3731.

For information about current conditions, contact the Mount Pinos District Office at 661.245.3731.

— Jennifer Gray represents the Los Padres National Forest.