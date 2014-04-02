Los Padres National Forest to Conduct Controlled Burns

Los Padres National Forest officials announced on Wednesday plans to launch a series of prescribed burn projects over the next several weeks to eliminate piled brush and mechanically treated vegetation on the Santa Lucia Ranger District.

The brush was masticated or cut and piled during vegetation thinning projects around administrative sites throughout the district and on the Figueroa Mountain area. The prescribed treatments will involve crews burning the treated vegetation in order to reduce hazardous fuel build up and to improve the health of the forest.

The project will commence when weather conditions and air quality are suitable for safely burning these fuels.

The project locations are at various administrative sites throughout the Santa Lucia District, with the bulk of the work to be done on the Figueroa Mountain Recreational Area. Figueroa Mountain is located a few miles northwest of the community of Los Olivos.

If you have questions about the projects, please contact Santa Lucia Ranger District at 805.925.9538.

— Andrew Madsen represents the Los Padres National Forest.