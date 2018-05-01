Los Padres National Forest to Conduct Series of Controlled Burns

Los Padres National Forest officials on Wednesday announced plans to launch a series of prescribed burn projects over the next several months to eliminate piled brush and mechanically treated vegetation on the Moint Pinos Ranger District.

The vegetation was masticated or cut and piled for Healthy Forest and Wildfire Community Defense projects in and around the Mountain Communities of Frazier Park, Lake of The Woods and Pine Mountain Club.

The prescribed treatments will involve crews burning the treated vegetation in order to reduce hazardous fuel build up and to improve the health of the forest. The project will commence when weather conditions and air quality are suitable for safely burning these fuels.

Burning may begin as early as Monday, Jan. 19. If you have questions about the projects, please contact Mount Pinos fire management officer John Abell at 661.245.3731.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.