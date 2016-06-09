Los Padres National Forest to Waive Fees for National Get Outdoors Day

Outdoors

Los Padres National Forest has announced that Saturday, June 11, will be a fee-free day for all visitors in recognition of National Get Outdoors Day.

A National Forest Adventure Pass will not be required for visitors recreating in all areas of Los Padres except for the Santa Barbara Ranger District’s Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area, where an Adventure Pass will still be required.

“National Get Outdoors Day provides an excellent opportunity for visitors and their families to experience the recreational activities available to them on the forest,” said Assistant Recreation Officer Jeff Bensen. “This is your invitation to explore Los Padres and create life-long memories.”

Visitors who inadvertently commit a Daily Adventure Pass June 11 can have it replaced free-of-charge. Visitors are reminded that even though the Adventure Pass fee will be waived, other fees such as campground, reservation and group site fees may still be applicable.

Visitors are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” and to contact their local Ranger Station for more information on current conditions.

» Santa Lucia Ranger District (Santa Maria): 805.925.9538

» Santa Barbara Ranger District (Santa Barbara): 805.967.3481

» Ojai Ranger District (Ojai): 805.646.4348

» Mt. Pinos Ranger District (Frazier Park): 661.245.3731

» Monterey Ranger District (King City): 831.385.5434

Information may also be obtained by visiting Los Padres website at www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.

— Jennifer Gray represents Los Padres National Forest.