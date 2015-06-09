Los Padres National Forest Waives Fees for Get Outdoors Day

Los Padres National Forest announced that Saturday, June 13, will be a “fee free” day for all visitors to the forest in recognition of Get Outdoors Day.

A National Forest Adventure Pass will not be required for visitors recreating in all areas of the Los Padres except for the Santa Barbara Ranger District’s Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area, where an Adventure Pass will still be required.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for visitors to use this fee-free day to experience the recreational activities available to them on the forest,” assistant recreation officer Jeff Bensen said. “Get Outdoors Day is your invitation to embark on an adventure that will create lifelong memories.”

This year’s “fee free” days are the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Get Outdoors Day, National Public Lands Day and Veterans Day.

Visitors who inadvertently commit a Daily Adventure Pass on Saturday can have it replaced free of charge. Visitors are reminded that even though the Adventure Pass fee will be waived, other fees such as campground, reservation and group site fees may still be applicable.

Visitors are encouraged to “Know Before You Go,” and to contact your local ranger station for more information on current conditions, and by visiting the Los Padres website by clicking here.

» Santa Lucia Ranger District (Santa Maria) — 805.925.9538

» Santa Barbara Ranger District (Santa Barbara) — 805.967.3481

» Ojai Ranger District (Ojai) — 805.646.4348

» Mount Pinos Ranger District (Frazier Park) — 661.245.3731

» Monterey Ranger District (King City) — 831.385.5434

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.