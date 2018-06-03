Los Padres Officials Declare Thomas Fire Is Out

Los Padres National Forest officials have announced the Thomas Fire has been declared out. Work continues, however, as crews and equipment repair roads, trails and fences damaged by the fire and by suppression actions.

There have not been any hot spots detected within the fire perimeter for more than two months.

The Thomas Fire broke out Dec. 4, 2017. It burned 281,893 acres, of which 181,333 were on Los Padres National Forest. More than 1,000 structures were lost in the fire before it was fully contained on Jan. 12.

Two lives were lost in the fire, including 32 year-old CAL FIRE Apparatus Engineer Cory Iverson, who died Dec. 14 while battling the fire.



The Thomas Fire closure order was lifted May 24.

In the weeks and months ahead, Los Padres National Forest will continue working with local groups, partners and stakeholders to develop a strategic approach to repair trails that were damaged in the fire and subsequent rain events.

To learn more about how to volunteer, call the Los Padres supervisor’s office, 805-968-6640.

— Andrew Madsen for Los Padres National Forest.