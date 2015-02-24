Los Padres National Forest Seeks Public Comment on OHV Grant Application

Los Padres National Forest officials on Tuesday announced that recreation managers are seeking public comments on proposals for the State of California Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) grant program.

Los Padres is proposing to submit four grant applications, including projects for ground operations, law enforcement, OHV route maintenance planning and Ballinger Campground toilet replacement.

The state is using an Internet-based “Online Grant Application” process as the means to apply for grant funding. Preliminary applications are due March 2.

This will open a month-long public review and comment period that runs from March 3 to April 6. The final grant applications are due May 4.

Forest officials are encouraging interested parties to discuss and provide input into the development of the grant applications and provide comments.

An OHV public open house will be held Saturday, Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ballinger Campground at the Mount Pinos Ranger District. Ballinger Campground is located at the end of Ballinger Canyon Road three and a half miles east of Highway 33.

After May 3, preliminary application will be available for public review and comment online by visiting the California State OHV Grants and Cooperative Agreements program by clicking here. Hard copies may be requested by contacting Jeff Bensen at 805.961.5744.

Written comments should be submitted via email (click here) or mailed to Los Padres National Forest at 6755 Hollister Ave., Suite 150, Goleta, CA 93117.

The State of California Department of Parks and Recreation and the Los Padres National Forest have maintained a successful partnership for more than 27 years, with funding assistance for well-managed OHV recreation on National Forest lands.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.