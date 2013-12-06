Los Padres Seeks Public Comments on Proposed Recreation Fee Changes

Los Padres National Forest officials are seeking public comments on proposed changes to the Ballinger, Mount Pinos, Figueroa Mountain, Goldhill, Santa Ynez, Pozo/La Panza and Rose Valley standard amenity recreation fee areas.

The forest is proposing to substantially reduce the size of the Santa Ynez area, eliminate the remaining six SAF areas and establish special recreation permit fees in two locations. These proposed changes would result in more than 40,000 acres becoming available to the public free of charge.

In June 2011, the U.S. Forest Service conducted a national review of the 97 SAF areas on National Forest System lands. As a result of the review, the Forest Service plans to eliminate the SAF area designation for 73 recreation areas and reduce the size for the remaining 24 nationally.

The proposed changes for the seven Los Padres National Forest SAF areas are consistent with the results of the national review. Consistent with direction on implementation of the national fee area review, the Los Padres National Forest has not been issuing notices of required fees or enforcing recreation fees outside of the sites and reduced areas listed below.

Comments on the proposed changes must be submitted by Jan. 6, to be considered by a citizen’s advisory committee, known as the California Recreation Resource Advisory Committee. Comments may be submitted to the attention of Tamara Wilton, Pacific Southwest Region, 1323 Club Drive, Vallejo, CA 94592, or [email protected].

The public is welcome to attend and comment at all R-RAC meetings. The next R-RAC meeting is planned for Jan. 15-16. More information about the R-RAC and upcoming meeting can be found by clicking here.

The Adventure Pass and the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass would be accepted as payment for recreation fees at the following sites and areas: Santa Ynez SAF Area, White Rock Day Use Area, Aliso Trailhead, Lower Oso Day Use Area, Red Rock Day Use Area, Live Oak Day Use Area, Piedra Blanca Trailhead, Cumbre Day Use Area, First Crossing Day Use Area, Upper Oso Trailhead, Falls Day Use Area, Sandstone Day Use Area, Red Rock Trailhead, Pino Alto Picnic Area, Figueroa Lookout Day Use Area, Rose Valley Campground, Middle Lion Campground, Kings Campground/OHV Staging Area, Goldhill Camping Area, Ballinger Campground/OHV Staging Area, Davy Brown Campground, Nira Campground (including Upper Manzana Trailhead), Figueroa Campground, Pozo/La Panza (Off Highway Vehicle SRP) and Mount Pinos (Winter Recreation SRP).



These recreation sites and areas are free: Upper Rose Valley Lake Day Use Area, Lower Rose Valley Day Use Area, Howard Creek Trailhead, Catway Day Use Area, Davy Brown Trailhead, La Jolla/Ballard Trailhead, McKinley Trailhead, Lower Manzana Trailhead, Munch Canyon Trailhead, Pino Alto Interpretive Trail, Sunset Valley Trailhead, White Rock Trailhead and Willow Springs Trailhead.

Recreation fee revenue is used for operation, maintenance and future enhancements of recreation sites. More information about recreation fees and the Los Padres National Forest Recreation Fee Program can be found in the forest’s Annual Fee Program Accomplishment Reports by clicking here.

For more information about this recreation fee proposal, please contact Wilton at 707.562.8965 or [email protected]. Further information about this proposal can also be found on the forest’s website by clicking here.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.