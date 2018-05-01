Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 5:43 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Los Padres Sierra Club Gearing Up for Next Wilderness Basics Course

By John Hankins for the Los Padres Sierra Club | January 13, 2015 | 5:24 p.m.

The adventure and insights of the film and book by Cheryl Strayed, WILD: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail, are well known by participants of the Los Padres Sierra Club’s Wilderness Basics Course.

That’s because WBC has been transforming and enhancing people’s lives for six years now, using the vast swath of wild land in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties that include woods, forests, chaparral, mountains, valleys, grasslands, semi-desert areas, rivers, creeks and nearly 500 fish and wildlife species — all chock full of adventure under a big sky.

The Los Padres chapter’s course runs Feb. 4 through March 25 and offers thorough training for adults and teens (ages 13 to 17 with parent) of various levels of fitness, in the classroom and outdoors. Class is held every Wednesday at 7 p.m. and participants apply the knowledge during day hikes, car camp and overnight backpacks in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

“We offer this class so that people can enjoy the outdoors with more knowledge and take on a spirit of adventure. That’s our reward, along with meeting new friends and having a blast,” WBC leader Teresa Norris said.

WBC’s dedicated staff is ready to share their skills and stories, demonstrating hiking techniques, equipment, navigation, first aid and safety, among many other skills including cooking delicious meals.

Participants will meet like-minded people anxious to leave the urban scene behind for a while and, to quote the Sierra Club’s motto: “To explore, enjoy, and protect the wild places of the earth.”

“The WBC strengthened my knowledge of the outdoors and reinforced my commitment to safety and preparation,” said Lars Yahr, who became a staff member after he took the course.

The goal is to increase enjoyment by being prepared and confident that a trip outdoors will be positive and rewarding, even if you lose your way, the weather turns bad or a medical problem crops up. Of course, avoiding those surprises is the highest priority and WBC prepares the students for such events.

For more details, call 805.524.7170, email [email protected], or go on the Facebook page or website.

— John Hankins represents the Los Padres Sierra Club.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 