Los Padres Sierra Club Invites Outdoors Lovers to Join Wilderness Basics Course

Outdoors

The Los Padres Sierra Club’s annual Wilderness Basics Course runs Feb. 24 to May 4 this year, designed to help participants learn how to be prepared, overcome fears and enjoy backcountry trails.

Now in its seventh year, WBC students range from teens to seniors; are single, part of a couple or a family; and posess experience levels ranging from novice to day-hiker to wilderness expert.

The scope of the Sierra Club's WBC is all-embracing. Local professionals demonstrate gear, navigation, first aid and so much more.

What is learned in the classroom is practiced with day hikes, overnight car camping and backpacking.

For details visit www.lospadres.sierraclub.org/wbc​ or call 805.524.7170.

— John Hankins represents the Los Padres Sierra Club.