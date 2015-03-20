Los Padres Supervisor’s Office Address Change

Los Padres National Forest officials today announced that the Supervisor’s Office address is changing from 6755 Hollister Ave, Suite 150 to 6750 Navigator Way, Suite 150, effective March 23.
The address change is a result of an extensive construction project adjacent to the Supervisor’s Office which built a new road and parking area.
Visitors to the Supervisor’s Office visitor information center will need to use Coromar Drive off Hollister Ave and turn right on Navigator Way to access the building.
If you have questions, please contact the Supervisor’s Office at (805) 968-6640.
— Jennifer Gray represents Los Padres National Forest.