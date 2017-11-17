Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:04 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Los Padres Taps New Mt. Pinos District Ranger

By Jennifer Gray for Los Padres National Forest | November 17, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Tony Martinez Click to view larger
Tony Martinez

Los Padres National Forest officials have announced the selection of Tony Martinez as the new Mt. Pinos District ranger.

Martinez is currently the forest safety officer and hazardous materials coordinator based out of the Supervisor’s Office in Goleta, and has been the acting Mt. Pinos District ranger since August.

Martinez succeeds Roy Morris, who accepted a position as branch chief at the Albuquerque Service Center last year. Martinez will be leading the 500,000-acre district along with a large wildland fire organization, and resource and recreation specialists.

“Tony has a strong background in resource management and wildland fire, and is committed to the Forest Service mission,” said Teresa Benson, Los Padres Forest supervisor. “His broad range of experience will serve him well in his new position.”

Martinez is a Southern California native, and began working with the U.S. Forest Service as a recreation technician in 1989. He has traveled the country managing large wildland fires and all-hazard incidents as section chief on Incident Management teams, and as an assistant area commander.

For the past 17 years, Martinez has worked on Los Padres National Forest in safety, recreation, fire, resources and lands positions. He holds a bachelor’s degree in geography from UCSB.

“I am excited to be working with a dedicated and professional group of employees on the Mt. Pinos Ranger District,” Martinez said. “I’m looking forward to engaging with local stakeholders and the many visitors who come to enjoy these incredible natural resources.”

— Jennifer Gray for Los Padres National Forest.

 
