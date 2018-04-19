Los Padres to Host Wilderness Act 50th Anniversary Event at Figueroa Mountain

In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Wilderness Act, Los Padres National Forest will hold a series of public events over the course of the spring and summer leading up to Sept. 3, the date the law was signed by Congress in 1964.

The first of these events will be April 5 at Figueroa Mountain Fire Station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featured activities will include renowned naturalist Joe Martin with his insect display and collection equipment along with guided trail hikes for advanced (10:30 a.m.), moderate (noon) and beginning hikers (1 p.m.).

There will also be educational packing demonstrations and visits from Smokey Bear, Woodsy Owl and Frances Steelhead. More fun activities are scheduled, including craft projects for kids.

There will be displays by California Fish & Wildlife, the Animal Rescue Team, Los Flores Ranch Park and the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network. This event is free to the public, and is co-sponsored by Los Padres Forest Association.

Los Padres National Forest is home to some of California’s premier coastal wilderness areas. Its 10 wilderness areas cover nearly 900,000 acres, or approximately half the forest’s total acreage.

For more information, please call the Santa Luica Ranger District at 805.925.9538.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.