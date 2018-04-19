Los Padres to Observe National Trails Day with Volunteer Events

Los Padres National Forest is observing National Trails Day with two volunteer community trail projects Saturday, June 7.

This marks the 22nd year Los Padres has helped organize trail projects in conjunction with National Trails Day.

On the Santa Barbara Ranger District, volunteers are invited to assist with clearing the trail corridor and repairing water control features on the Jesusita Trail. Members of the public interested in participating should meet at Stevens Park at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers are encouraged to bring water, sunscreen, snacks, gloves and a bicycle helmet, and to wear closed-toe shoes or boots and long pants. Water, tools, instruction, and a limited number of work helmets and gloves will be provided on site.

The Jesusita Trail project is organized by local trail advocacy groups in partnership with the City and County of Santa Barbara. The event is sponsored by Los Padres Forest Association, the Montecito Trails Foundation, the Santa Barbara County Trails Council, the Multi-Use Trails Coalition, the Santa Barbara Mountain Bike Trail Volunteers, REI and the Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch, which will again provide lunch at Stevens Park from 2 to 3 p.m.

The Ojai Ranger District will also be hosting a volunteer project Saturday on the Howard Creek Trail. This project will primarily consist of trail brushing and clearing, and require hiking between three to five-and-a-half miles. If you are interested in taking part in this project, meet at the Ojai Ranger Station by 8:30 a.m. to carpool to the trailhead. The work will conclude by 3:30 p.m.

Volunteers should bring a lunch, water, sunscreen, gloves, eye protection, a hat and sturdy footwear. Tools, instruction and drinks will be provided. The Ojai Ranger Station is located at 1190 E. Ojai Ave. in the town of Ojai. Call 805.646.4348 x0.

Volunteers under the age of 18 are welcome to participate, but must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Both events are great opportunities to meet other outdoor enthusiasts and make a positive impact.

“Volunteers are the backbone of our efforts to maintain trails,” Los Padres assistant recreation officer Jeff Bensen said. “The trails need work every year to repair damage and cut back brush that impedes accessibility, and in many cases this work wouldn't get done without the help of the community.”

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.