Los Padres to Participate in ‘Santa Barbara Reads’ Program

Los Padres National Forest officials announced that employees from the Santa Barbara Ranger District and Supervisor’s Office will be participating in a series of local events associated with the “Santa Barbara Reads” program throughout the month of February.

In partnership with the Santa Barbara Library System, Los Padres firefighters will be putting on fire prevention and awareness programs for young readers at six county libraries over the next three weeks.

Smokey Bear will accompany the firefighters, who will also bring a fire engine and firefighting gear for the youngsters to see up close.

Santa Barbara District Ranger Pancho Smith will lead a group discussion of The Big Burn at the Carpinteria Library beginning at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19.

The Central Library is showing a series of films that tie in with The Big Burn, including two documentaries produced by the U.S. Forest Service.

District Ranger Smith will introduce The Greatest Good on Feb. 18 and participate in a group discussion following the film. A Forest Service representative will introduce Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for Our Time on Feb. 25. The films begin both nights at 5:30 pm.

— Andrew Madsen represents the Los Padres National Forest.