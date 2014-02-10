Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 4:17 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Los Padres to Participate in ‘Santa Barbara Reads’ Program

By Andrew Madsen for Los Padres National Forest | February 10, 2014 | 4:07 p.m.

Los Padres National Forest officials announced that employees from the Santa Barbara Ranger District and Supervisor’s Office will be participating in a series of local events associated with the “Santa Barbara Reads” program throughout the month of February.

In partnership with the Santa Barbara Library System, Los Padres firefighters will be putting on fire prevention and awareness programs for young readers at six county libraries over the next three weeks.

Smokey Bear will accompany the firefighters, who will also bring a fire engine and firefighting gear for the youngsters to see up close.

Santa Barbara District Ranger Pancho Smith will lead a group discussion of The Big Burn at the Carpinteria Library beginning at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19.

The Central Library is showing a series of films that tie in with The Big Burn, including two documentaries produced by the U.S. Forest Service.

District Ranger Smith will introduce The Greatest Good on Feb. 18 and participate in a group discussion following the film. A Forest Service representative will introduce Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for Our Time on Feb. 25. The films begin both nights at 5:30 pm.

— Andrew Madsen represents the Los Padres National Forest.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 