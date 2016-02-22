Los Padres Trail Riders to Hold Tack & Tog Sale at Earl Warren Showgrounds

Outdoors

Los Padres Trail Riders will hold its annual horse Tack & Tog sale Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. in Warren Hall. Admission is $5.

The event is the place to search for all kinds of equipment for horse and rider. If you wish to sell your used or new tack, you can rent a 9x10-foot sale space for $40 at the door.

All the information you need is on the Rules and Reservation forms. Download at www.LPTR.org or contact Barbara at 805.455.4113

A variety of vendors, from folks cleaning out their tack rooms to tack shops and service providers from the tri-county area, will be on hand at the sale.

There will be a silent auction, refreshments for sale and raffle prizes. Everyone is welcome at the super swap meet for the horse community.

LPTR is an historic part of the Santa Barbara area horse community.

The club, which is accepting new members, holds events such as trail rides, parades and social events with informative speakers to further education in the equestrian community.

It also takes an active part in promoting plans, policies and activities that will tend to further the use, acquisition, preservation, development and maintenance of riding and hiking trails, especially in the County of Santa Barbara.

— Lynne Sherman is a volunteer for Los Padres Trail Riders.