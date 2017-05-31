Los Padress Calls on Volunteers to Maintain Happy Trails

Los Padres National Forest is observing National Trails Day with three volunteer community trail projects on Saturday, June 3. This marks the 25th year Los Padres has been involved with organizing local trail projects in conjunction with National Trails Day.

» On the Santa Barbara Ranger District, volunteers are invited to assist with needed maintenance and repair work on the Lower Santa Cruz Trail. Those interested in participating should meet at First Crossing at 8 a.m. and bring lunch, water, sunscreen and sturdy footwear.

Work will conclude by 3 p.m., and there will be a barbecue dinner for volunteers at Rancho Oso along with games, a REI Chill Zone, and refreshments. Participants are welcome to camp overnight for free and spend a few hours the following day working the trail.

All tools, protective equipment, gloves and instruction for the project will be included. RSVP at [email protected] if you plan to attend.

» The Ojai Ranger District will host a volunteer project, also on June 3, on the Howard Creek Trail. This project will focus primarily on repairing storm damage to trail tread, and require hiking 2 1/2 miles.

Interested participants should meet at the Ojai Ranger Station by 8 a.m. to carpool to the trailhead, and plan on returning to the office by 4 p.m. Volunteers should wear a hat and sturdy footwear, and bring a day pack with lunch, water, sunscreen, gloves and eye protection.

Tools, helmets, instruction, and cold drinks will be provided. To attend, RSVP at [email protected]

» On the Mt. Pinos Ranger District, there will be a volunteer trail project on the Gene Marshall/Piedra Blanca National Recreation Trail in the Sespe Wilderness.

This project focuses on repairing storm damage, fixing washouts, trail brushing and tread work. It also is being supported by volunteers from Wilderness Corps.

Volunteers should meet at the Reyes Creek Trailhead parking lot at 8 a.m. to sign in, and receive tools and safety instructions. Project work will conclude by 3 p.m. Participants are encouraged to RSVP with [email protected]

Volunteers under age 18 are welcome to participate, but must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

— Andrew Madsen for Los Padres National Forest.