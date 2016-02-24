Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 4:39 am | A Few Clouds 54º

 
 
 
 

Los Prietos Boys Camp Receives National School Lunch Program Equipment Assistance Grant

By Lori Crestfield for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department | February 24, 2016 | 12:05 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department has been notified that the Los Prietos Boys Camp (LPBC) has been awarded a 2015 National School Lunch Program Equipment Assistance grant from the California Department of Education in the amount of $73,834.  

The award of these funds will allow for the enhancement of LPBC’s culinary art’s program by replacing the current outdated equipment.

Youth will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience on all of new kitchen equipment and expand menus, adding to the variety of nutritious meals the youth learn to prepare.

In addition to expanding the culinary arts program, the addition of new equipment will increase kitchen safety and provide for a more energy efficient operation due to energy efficient appliances.  

The current appliances are up to 30 years old. New appliances will utilize less cooking time, which will add to the efficiency of overall kitchen operations and will improve food safety.  

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department recognizes the opportunity the purchase of the new equipment brings to the LPBC food service operations by increasing the capacity to prepare nutritious and appealing meals to Santa Barbara County youth while running a safe, sanitary and efficient kitchen.

For more information about Los Prietos Boys Camp, go to www.countyofsb.org/probation/losprietos.sbc.

Lori Crestfield is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

 

