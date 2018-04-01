Los Robles Students to Visit Community West Bank for First-Ever Workplace Tour

IT Director Debi Scott will talk with the Vocational Technology class, which works with the Computers for Families program

Los Robles High School students at the Los Prietos Boys Camp will take their first-ever workplace tour and presentation when they visit Community West Bank on Hollister Avenue in Goleta on Tuesday.

The students are part of a Vocational Technology class that refurbishes computers for the Computers for Families program sponsored by Partners in Education and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Education Office. The refurbished computers are then provided to low-income families who otherwise would not have access to the technology.

Vocational Technology teacher Melanie Sutton will accompany the students, along with a probation officer, and will be hosted by Community West’s senior vice president and IT director, Debi Scott. The purpose of the trip is four-fold, according to Sutton: opportunities, inspiration, self-confidence and community acceptance.

She said Scott has spoken to the young people before, and has a “relatable life story that will inspire the best of us. She has successfully navigated challenges similar to what many of our students face upon leaving the camp program. I want our students to be inspired to do the same for themselves and their families.”

Scott will explain to the students what she looks for in a prospective employee, including work ethic, motivation, dependability and willingness to find an answer to a question you don’t know, Sutton said.

Scott has said that entry-level positions in her department involve answering technical calls and directing callers to the appropriate member of her IT staff based on the type of technical difficulty experiences.

Sutton says another goal for the class visit is to have students feel a sense of community.

“Partners in Education, Computers for Families, Los Robles High School staff and Los Prietos probation staff worked together to provide exposure for our students to a professional, powerful woman from a local big business who was eager to take time to talk with them and give them advice they so desperately need,” she said. “I just don’t think we know the profound impact this will have for students that really feel like they have been ignored a good portion of their lives.

“Hopefully the boys will feel they are capable of positive re-entry to their neighborhoods and communities and that people really are here to help them if they are willing to help themselves and others in a positive way. I am so proud of our program and often wish that I wasn’t the only one to witness the daily bits of magic that happen in my little lab at school.”

Community West Bank has five branch offices, five mortgage offices and two corporate headquarters, covering an area from Roseville to Westlake Village.

— Wendy Shelton is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.