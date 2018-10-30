Los Tigres del Norte Performing Two Shows at Chumash Casino Resort

Latin Grammy Award winners Los Tigres del Norte are coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, and Friday, Nov. 30. Tickets for each show are $59, $69, $79, $84 and $89.

Los Tigres del Norte was formed by Jorge Hernández (lead vocals and accordion), his brothers Hernán (bass), Eduardo (accordion, saxophone, bass), Luis (guitar) and his cousin Oscar Lara (drums).

The five artists rose to fame with their 1972 hit “Contrabando y Traición.”

While there had been occasional corridos touching on illegal immigration and the cross-border drug trade, this ballad was extremely cinematic and bold as it features a pair of lovers trafficking marijuana across the border.

This modern twist on a traditional Spanish ballad is what has defined Los Tigres del Norte’s distinctive sound.

Throughout their careers, Los Tigres del Norte have portrayed real life in a manner that strikes a chord with people across the Americas. Many of their most popular songs consist of tales about life, love and the struggle to survive in an imperfect world.

Together, the band and its audiences have turned Norteño music into an international genre, infusing it with bolero, cumbia, rock rhythms and waltzes.

In total, Los Tigres del Norte have released more than 50 albums, recorded more than 500 songs and appeared in more than a dozen films. They hold seven Grammy Awards, including their most recent in 2015 for Best Regional Mexican Music Album.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

