Tuesday, October 30 , 2018, 7:33 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Los Tigres del Norte Performing Two Shows at Chumash Casino Resort

Band portrays real life in its art

Los Tigres del Norte
Los Tigres del Norte
By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | October 30, 2018 | 3:29 p.m.

Latin Grammy Award winners Los Tigres del Norte are coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, and Friday, Nov. 30. Tickets for each show are $59, $69, $79, $84 and $89.

Los Tigres del Norte was formed by Jorge Hernández (lead vocals and accordion), his brothers Hernán (bass), Eduardo (accordion, saxophone, bass), Luis (guitar) and his cousin Oscar Lara (drums).

The five artists rose to fame with their 1972 hit “Contrabando y Traición.”

While there had been occasional corridos touching on illegal immigration and the cross-border drug trade, this ballad was extremely cinematic and bold as it features a pair of lovers trafficking marijuana across the border.

This modern twist on a traditional Spanish ballad is what has defined Los Tigres del Norte’s distinctive sound.

Throughout their careers, Los Tigres del Norte have portrayed real life in a manner that strikes a chord with people across the Americas. Many of their most popular songs consist of tales about life, love and the struggle to survive in an imperfect world.

Together, the band and its audiences have turned Norteño music into an international genre, infusing it with bolero, cumbia, rock rhythms and waltzes.

In total, Los Tigres del Norte have released more than 50 albums, recorded more than 500 songs and appeared in more than a dozen films. They hold seven Grammy Awards, including their most recent in 2015 for Best Regional Mexican Music Album.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 