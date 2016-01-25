Loss to Ventura Drops Dons to 12th in CIF Division 1AA Poll

It was only the second loss of the season, but last week's 50-42 setback at Ventura in a Channel League dropped Santa Barbara High's girls basketball team out of the top 10 in the CIF-SS 1AA Division rankings.
The Dons (20-2) fall from eighth to 12th in this week's poll. Ventura (13-7) vaults into the No. 11 spot after being 12th last week. Santa Barbara remains on the Watch List for the CIF Open Division playoffs.
Dos Pueblos is fifth in Division 2A and Righetti ranks fifth in Division 3A.
DIVISION 1AA
1 Long Beach Poly
2 Chaminade
3 Mater Dei
4 Windward
5 Vista Murrieta
6 Troy
7 Sierra Canyon
8 Alemany
9 Serra
10 Etiwanda
11 Ventura
12 Santa Barbara
13 Valencia/Valencia
14 Fairmont Prep
15 Orangewood Academy
16 Millikan
DIVISION 2A
1 Norco
2 Rowland
3 Canyon/Anaheim
4 Redlands East Valley
5 Dos Pueblos
6 Temescal Canyon
7 Agoura
8 Lawndale
9 La Habra
10 Hart
11 Whittier
12 Mayfair
13 Tustin
14 Cerritos
15 Rio Mesa
16 Temple City
DIVISION 3A
1 Oaks Christian
2 Antelope Valley
3 La Canada
4 Corona del Mar
5 Righetti
6 Cabrillo
7 Barstow
8 Leuzinger
9 South Pasadena
10 Palos Verdes
11 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
12 South El Monte
13 Ocean View
14 Tahquitz
15 San Luis Obispo
16 Jurupa Valley
DIVISION 4AA
1 Harvard-Westlake
2 St. Monica Catholic
3 St. Paul
4 Rosary
5 Marymount
6 Duarte
T7 Covina
T7 Flintridge Sacred Heart
9 St. Joseph/Lakewood
10 Lompoc
11 El Segundo
12 Foothill Tech
13 Estancia
14 Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
15 Yucca Valley
16 St. Lucy's Priory
DIVISION 5A
1 Bloomington Christian
T2 Avalon
T2 Holy Martyrs
4 Faith Baptist
5 Shalhevet
6 Trinity Classical Academy
7 Calvary Murrieta
8 Pilibos
9 Bishop Diego
10 Capistrano Valley Christian
11 Valley Christian/Santa Maria
12 CSDR
13 Boron
14 Le Lycee
15 Yeshiva
16 St. Bernard