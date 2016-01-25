Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:48 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Loss to Ventura Drops Dons to 12th in CIF Division 1AA Poll

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 25, 2016 | 3:44 p.m.

It was only the second loss of the season, but last week's 50-42 setback at Ventura in a Channel League dropped Santa Barbara High's girls basketball team out of the top 10 in the CIF-SS 1AA Division rankings.

The Dons (20-2) fall from eighth to 12th in this week's poll. Ventura (13-7) vaults into the No. 11 spot after being 12th last week. Santa Barbara remains on the Watch List for the CIF Open Division playoffs.

Dos Pueblos is fifth in Division 2A and Righetti ranks fifth in Division 3A.

DIVISION 1AA

1 Long Beach Poly

2 Chaminade

3 Mater Dei

4 Windward

5 Vista Murrieta

6 Troy

7 Sierra Canyon

8 Alemany

9 Serra

10 Etiwanda

11 Ventura

12 Santa Barbara

13 Valencia/Valencia

14 Fairmont Prep

15 Orangewood Academy

16 Millikan

DIVISION 2A

1  Norco

2  Rowland

3  Canyon/Anaheim

4  Redlands East Valley

5  Dos Pueblos

6  Temescal Canyon

7  Agoura

8  Lawndale

9  La Habra

10  Hart

11  Whittier

12  Mayfair

13  Tustin

14  Cerritos

15  Rio Mesa

16  Temple City

DIVISION 3A

1  Oaks Christian

2  Antelope Valley

3  La Canada

4  Corona del Mar

5  Righetti

6  Cabrillo

7  Barstow

8  Leuzinger

9  South Pasadena

10  Palos Verdes

11  Burroughs/Ridgecrest

12  South El Monte

13  Ocean View

14  Tahquitz

15  San Luis Obispo

16  Jurupa Valley

DIVISION 4AA

1 Harvard-Westlake

2 St. Monica Catholic

3 St. Paul

4 Rosary

5 Marymount

6 Duarte

T7 Covina

T7 Flintridge Sacred Heart

9 St. Joseph/Lakewood

10 Lompoc

11 El Segundo

12 Foothill Tech

13 Estancia

14 Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks

15 Yucca Valley

16 St. Lucy's Priory

DIVISION 5A

1 Bloomington Christian

T2 Avalon

T2 Holy Martyrs

4  Faith Baptist

5  Shalhevet

6  Trinity Classical Academy

7  Calvary Murrieta

8  Pilibos

9  Bishop Diego

10  Capistrano Valley Christian

11  Valley Christian/Santa Maria

12  CSDR

13  Boron

14  Le Lycee

15  Yeshiva

16  St. Bernard

