Lost Dog: Biggie
Body of Goldendoodle missing since Thursday night found
By Janet Brown |
| January 23, 2010 | 3:16 p.m.
[Noozhawk’s note: The body of Biggie was found near Modoc Road on Monday. He apparently had been struck by a vehicle.]
Biggie is a big, tan, shaggy golden retriever-standard poodle mix (Goldendoodle) who was scared by the thunder Thursday night at Vieja Valley School, 434 Nogal Drive, and ran away. He’s wearing a green collar with phone number 805.964.4227 on it. He’s a little timid and probably won’t come to you if called. If you see him, please call 805.964.4227 or 805.403.6100.
