Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:29 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Lots of Blood, But No Victim or Suspect After Fight in Santa Barbara

Knife recovered from roof of store in 1500 block of San Andres Street on city's Westside

Santa Barbara police officers search for clues Tuesday night following a bloody fight on the 1500 block of San Andres Street on the city’s Westside.
Santa Barbara police officers search for clues Tuesday night following a bloody fight on the 1500 block of San Andres Street on the city’s Westside. (KEYT News photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3:42 p.m. | October 6, 2015 | 11:20 p.m.

Santa Barbara police were searching Tuesday night for both the suspect and the victim in a bloody altercation that occurred on the city’s Westside.

Officers were called at about 6:20 p.m. to a report of a fight in progress on the 1500 block of San Andres Street, near the Foodland market, said Sgt. Tom Rauch.

Upon arrival, they found blood on the ground and bloody clothing, Rauch said, but both the suspect and the victim had fled the scene.

Witnesses reported that three Hispanic males were involved in the altercation, and the suspect had thrown something onto the roof of a nearby store, Rauch said.

Investigators later recovered a bloody knife from the rooftop, and were examining video from nearby stores looking for leads.

The apparent victim, who had a bloody face, was last seen riding a bicycle eastbound on Micheltorena Street, Rauch said.

Investigators checked with local hospitals but neither the suspect nor the victim had turned up there as of late Tuesday night.

It was not known whether the fight was gang-related, Rauch said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 