Lots of Blood, But No Victim or Suspect After Fight in Santa Barbara

Knife recovered from roof of store in 1500 block of San Andres Street on city's Westside

Santa Barbara police were searching Tuesday night for both the suspect and the victim in a bloody altercation that occurred on the city’s Westside.

Officers were called at about 6:20 p.m. to a report of a fight in progress on the 1500 block of San Andres Street, near the Foodland market, said Sgt. Tom Rauch.

Upon arrival, they found blood on the ground and bloody clothing, Rauch said, but both the suspect and the victim had fled the scene.

Witnesses reported that three Hispanic males were involved in the altercation, and the suspect had thrown something onto the roof of a nearby store, Rauch said.

Investigators later recovered a bloody knife from the rooftop, and were examining video from nearby stores looking for leads.

The apparent victim, who had a bloody face, was last seen riding a bicycle eastbound on Micheltorena Street, Rauch said.

Investigators checked with local hospitals but neither the suspect nor the victim had turned up there as of late Tuesday night.

It was not known whether the fight was gang-related, Rauch said.

