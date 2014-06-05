Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 10:24 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Lottery Applications Now Available for 10 Affordable Units at The Hideaway in Goleta

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | June 5, 2014 | 12:00 p.m.

Lottery applications are now being accepted for 10 income-restricted condominium units at The Hideaway, 7900 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Five studio units for moderate-income households have an estimated maximum sales price of $213,429. Three one-bedroom units for above-moderate income households have an estimated maximum sales price of $458,870. Two two-bedroom units for above-moderate income households have an estimated maximum sales price of $517,395.

Final sales prices for the income-restricted units will be based on the actual purchaser’s gross household income and size as well as interest rates at time of sale.

The City of Goleta in concert with the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara will conduct a lottery if the number of interested parties exceeds the number of units available.

Income and resale restrictions apply. Information and lottery applications are available at the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara Office at 5575 Armitos Ave. in Goleta between 7:30 and 11:30 a.m. and from 12:15 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Applications may also be downloaded by clicking here.

The deadline to submit applications for the lottery is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 16. No exceptions.

For more information, please contact Victor Honma at the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County at 805.967.3402 or [email protected].

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
