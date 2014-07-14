Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:44 pm | Fair with Haze 72º

 
 
 
 

Lotusland in Montecito Celebrates Blooms and Brews at Annual LotusFest

The event focuses on the flower that is the garden's namesake, with food, wine and beer also part of the fun

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | updated logo | July 14, 2014 | 7:46 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

The annual LotusFest event on Saturday enjoyed blue and sunny skies in celebration of the spectacular flower that is Lotusland’s namesake.

A capacity crowd of nearly 200 attendees relished in a relaxing afternoon at this casual, fun event held on the grounds of historic Lotusland in Montecito.

Lotusland staff member Anne Dewey told Noozhawk that setting the date for LotusFest is tricky. The prime time for lotuses to bloom is July, but nature and the weather can affect the blooming pattern.

“The blooms last only two or three days at most," Dewey said. "Today’s event allows our guests to see many of the spectacular blooms that are best seen when the sun is the brightest. Lotus flowers open during the day and close at night.”

For hors d’oeuvres, Omni Catering offered fine cheeses, gourmet sliders and handmade quesadillas. Fifteen quality vintners and five breweries supplied ample tastings under the beautiful tree canopy. The local business, The Brewhouse, created a special lotus-infused beer just for LotusFest. Brewmater Pete Johnson gathered lotus flowers, soaked them for two days and used the essence to flavor a wonderful tasting beer.

Lotusland was created by Ganna Walska and her foundation, which has preserved and enhanced 37 acres of spectacular gardens in the heart of Montecito. Walska died in 1984.

For more information about Lotusland, click here or call 805.969.9990.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 