Lotusland Appoints Paul Mills Curator of Living Collections

By Bob Craig for Lotusland | June 28, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Paul Mills, who has more than 25 years of experience working with and studying plants, has been named curator of Living Collections at Lotusland in Montecito.

In 1990, Mills started working at Abbey Garden Cactus and Succulent nursery in Carpinteria while studying biogeography at UCSB. He had the opportunity to work in the field in Mexico with Charlie Glass of Cante A.C. Botanical Garden and Ted Anderson of Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix.

Funded by CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora), Mills and the team set up field monitoring sites for endangered cacti and worked on building the capacity of the staff at El Charco del Ingenio Botanic Garden.

In 1995, Mills started his career at Lotusland; he was hired as a cactus and succulent specialist. In 1999, he took a year to study plant conservation at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in London. After which he travelled and continued his studies in Europe and South America.

Upon returning to the United States, Mills was contracted by Lotusland to spearhead the Dunlap cactus project, initially writing a proposal, then executing the project.

When Lotusland’s Cactus Garden was completed, he returned as a full-time staff member in a supervisory role and would eventually become the assistant curator.

Mills has served as president of the Santa Barbara Cactus and Succulent Society and was the recipient of the 2014 Bouquet of the Year award, the highest honor of the Santa Barbara Horticultural Society.

His extensive travels in Latin America, most notably Chile, to study and observe plants in their native habitat, have furthered his knowledge, expertise and understanding of the rare and exceptional plant collections he is charged with caring for at Lotusland.

Mills has given numerous lectures and presentations on his many plant expeditions and the species he has observed and studied. He continues to represent Lotusland at numerous national and international conferences.

