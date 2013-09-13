Lotusland Holding Auction, Sale of Rare Plants

Lotusland is holding a live plant auction and sale on Sept. 21 featuring very rare, very special plants.

Enjoy a “buy it now” selection of interesting and not-so-common Lotusland plants.

Plant collectors and notable botanical gardens are generously donating some very special specimens. The full list of plants and auction items is available on Lotusland’s website by clicking here.

Specialty cocktails, fine wines, premium beers and sumptuous hors d’oeuvres will be served. Proceeds support Lotusland’s botanical collection.

Tickets are $125 and are on sale now. Purchase on the website or call Felicity Larmour at 805.969.3767 x109, or send an email to [email protected]. A confirmation and directions to Lotusland’s visitor entrance will be mailed upon receipt of your reservation.

