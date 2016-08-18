Lotusland Names Rebecca Anderson Director of Development

Ganna Walska Lotusland is pleased to welcome Rebecca Anderson as its director of development. Anderson is stepping in to Anne Dewey’s position as Dewey transitions to her new role as director of planned giving.

Anderson’s vast experience, positive energy and unbridled enthusiasm translates well into Lotusland’s goals to both maintain the strong member relations it now enjoys as well as to forge new partnerships that will allow Lotusland to continue to thrive well into the future.

Anderson summarized her new role this way: “I am delighted to join the Lotusland staff, the committed volunteers and supporters and contribute to the continued success of this vibrant cultural asset.”

Anderson’s professional credentials are impressive; she recently served as the director of advancement for Midland School, the first professional director of development for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and the manager of annual giving at Cottage Health System, where she worked with the Cottage Associates and was responsible for the Tiara Ball gala and the Children’s Miracle Network telethon.

Her commitment to nonprofits has also been demonstrated by her work with CALM (Child Abuse Listening and Mediation), as a trustee of Santa Barbara Middle School and as a member of the Board of Leading from Within, a leadership development program for Santa Barbara County.

Anderson also served as a board member and co-president of the Association of Fundraising Professionals for Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties and earned a Certified Fund Raising Executive certificate.

She completed her bachelor’s at UC Santa Cruz and earned her master’s in organizational management from Antioch University.

Anderson lives with her husband and their two daughters in Santa Barbara, where they enjoy working on their home and garden, spending time with their extended family and soaking in the beauty and culture of Santa Barbara.

Anderson invites you to reach out and get acquainted by phone at 805.969.3767 x125 or [email protected].

— Bob Craig is the director of marketing and communications at Ganna Walska Lotusland.